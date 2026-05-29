Robinhood now lets AI agents trade stocks
What's the story
Robinhood, a leading stock trading app, has announced the launch of a new feature that allows artificial intelligence (AI) agents to trade stocks on behalf of users. The company also unveiled an agentic credit card for this purpose. The innovative move comes as the tech industry increasingly embraces AI agents for various tasks including payments and stock trading.
Feature details
How the feature works
With the new feature, Robinhood users can create a separate account for their AI agents and link it to a dedicated wallet. The AI agents will analyze users' portfolios and suggest investment strategies. However, they will only be able to place orders using the pre-loaded balance in this dedicated wallet. Users will receive notifications for all trades made by their AI agent.
User control
Users can monitor AI agents' activities
The new feature also gives users the ability to monitor their AI agents' activities within the Robinhood app. For some trades, these agents will show a preview that users may have to approve before the order is executed. Robinhood has also added fraud detection protection, where its team would review suspicious trades and help users resolve disputes if needed.
Advanced capabilities
What else is on offer?
Robinhood users can also connect their AI agents to the company's Model Context Protocol (MCP) service. This would allow them to analyze concentration risk and sector exposure, execute trades, or go through analyst notes for new investment opportunities across sectors. The agentic trading feature is currently in beta and only supports stock trading for now, with plans to expand support for options, crypto, event contracts, futures, and prediction markets soon.
Payment feature
Virtual credit card for AI agents
Along with the agentic trading feature, Robinhood has also launched a new virtual credit card for use by AI agents. The card lets users connect their AI agents to the company's banking MCP server and make payments. However, this feature is only available to Robinhood Gold Card holders at present. Users can set monthly limits on this virtual card and decide if their AI agent should seek approval before making a payment.