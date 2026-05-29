Robinhood now lets AI agents trade stocks

Robinhood, a leading stock trading app, has announced the launch of a new feature that allows artificial intelligence (AI) agents to trade stocks on behalf of users. The company also unveiled an agentic credit card for this purpose. The innovative move comes as the tech industry increasingly embraces AI agents for various tasks including payments and stock trading.

Feature details How the feature works With the new feature, Robinhood users can create a separate account for their AI agents and link it to a dedicated wallet. The AI agents will analyze users' portfolios and suggest investment strategies. However, they will only be able to place orders using the pre-loaded balance in this dedicated wallet. Users will receive notifications for all trades made by their AI agent.

User control Users can monitor AI agents' activities The new feature also gives users the ability to monitor their AI agents' activities within the Robinhood app. For some trades, these agents will show a preview that users may have to approve before the order is executed. Robinhood has also added fraud detection protection, where its team would review suspicious trades and help users resolve disputes if needed.

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Advanced capabilities What else is on offer? Robinhood users can also connect their AI agents to the company's Model Context Protocol (MCP) service. This would allow them to analyze concentration risk and sector exposure, execute trades, or go through analyst notes for new investment opportunities across sectors. The agentic trading feature is currently in beta and only supports stock trading for now, with plans to expand support for options, crypto, event contracts, futures, and prediction markets soon.

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