Robinhood's new social network lets you trade with your friends
Robinhood just unveiled Robinhood Social—a new, verified social network where every post is backed by a real trade.
The goal? More transparency and less hype.
It's currently invite-only, with plans to open the network to more customers early next year, and it will be available at no additional cost.
The posts are tied to real trades
You can follow other traders, swap strategies, and chat about market trends—all inside the app.
Since every post is tied to an actual trade, it helps cut down on the kind of rumors you see on Reddit or X.
Plus, with AI tools and real-time data built in, Robinhood hopes this will make trading feel more connected (and a bit more fun).
AI scans and indicators are coming next year
Alongside the social launch, Robinhood's desktop platform is getting AI-powered scans and custom indicators (these are coming next year for Gold subscribers at $5/month).
The company's betting that mixing social vibes with pro-level tools will help it stand out from rivals like Schwab or eToro—and keep active traders coming back.