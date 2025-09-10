iPhone 17 series launched in India: Check prices, features
Apple just launched its iPhone 17 lineup in India, and the star is the super-thin iPhone Air at ₹1,49,900 (256GB).
The regular iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900, while the Pro and Pro Max come in at ₹1,19,900 and ₹1,34,900.
All models run on iOS 26 with fresh AI features and are powered by Apple's new A19 chips.
What about the iPhone 17 series?
The iPhone Air is Apple's slimmest phone yet—just 5.6mm thick—with a titanium frame and tough Ceramic Shield protection.
It packs a bright 6.5-inch OLED display (up to 3,000 nits) and promises up to 40 hours of video playback.
The Pro models step things up with triple 48MP cameras, pro-level video tools like ProRes RAW, vapor-chamber cooling for smoother gaming or editing sessions, and the longest battery life yet.
How to pre-order the new iPhones?
If you're eyeing a major upgrade or want the latest design flex (hello ultra-slim), pre-orders start September 12 and sales go live September 19.
Plus: all these phones are made right here in Bengaluru—a big move for Apple in India.
If top-tier specs matter to you (and your wallet can handle it), this lineup is worth a look!