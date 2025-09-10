iPhone 17 series launched in India: Check prices, features

The iPhone Air is Apple 's slimmest phone yet—just 5.6mm thick—with a titanium frame and tough Ceramic Shield protection. It packs a bright 6.5-inch OLED display (up to 3,000 nits) and promises up to 40 hours of video playback. The Pro models step things up with triple 48MP cameras, pro-level video tools like ProRes RAW, vapor-chamber cooling for smoother gaming or editing sessions, and the longest battery life yet.

How to pre-order the new iPhones?

If you're eyeing a major upgrade or want the latest design flex (hello ultra-slim), pre-orders start September 12 and sales go live September 19.

Plus: all these phones are made right here in Bengaluru—a big move for Apple in India.

If top-tier specs matter to you (and your wallet can handle it), this lineup is worth a look!