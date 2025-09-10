iOS 26 arrives September 15: Check features and compatible iPhones

Apple has confirmed that it will launch iOS 26 on September 15. The highlight of this major software update is a new design language called Liquid Glass, which gives a glassy sheen to various elements of the operating system. It also brings features like Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence, a revamped Phone app layout, call screening capabilities, and more.

Design innovation Liquid Glass design across platforms The Liquid Glass design isn't exclusive to iOS 26; it will also be featured in iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26. The new aesthetic gives buttons and search bars a translucent look, allowing some elements underneath them to show through. Apple has made adjustments throughout the beta testing of iOS 26 to improve its legibility and overall appearance.

Feature enhancements New features in iOS 26 Along with the Liquid Glass design, iOS 26 will also bring a host of new features. These include Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence, a redesigned Phone app layout, call screening capabilities, and updates to Messages such as the ability to create polls and add custom backgrounds to chats. A new Games app is also part of this update along with Visual Intelligence for understanding on-screen content and improvements to Genmoji.