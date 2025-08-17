Roblox is blocking under-13s from private rooms, virtual hangouts Technology Aug 17, 2025

Roblox is rolling out stricter rules in 2025 to make the platform safer for younger players.

After facing lawsuits about child safety, they're now blocking under-13 users from unrated games until developers label them for content.

Private-themed hangouts—like virtual bedrooms or clubs—will only be open to people who are 17+ and have verified their ID.

Plus, Roblox is using smarter automated tools to catch and remove inappropriate content created by users, even within otherwise compliant experiences.

The goal? A friendlier, more secure space for everyone.