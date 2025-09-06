Roblox introduces TikTok-like video feed for sharing your gameplay

Roblox, the popular online gaming platform, has announced a new feature called "Roblox Moments." The feature is a short-form video feed for sharing gameplay moments, similar to TikTok . The announcement was made at the Roblox Developers Conference. The beta version of this innovative experience will be available for users aged 13 and above.

User engagement How to use Roblox Moments Roblox Moments lets users capture, edit, and share clips of their gameplay in a scrollable feed. The clips can be trimmed to a maximum of 30 seconds, with options to add music and descriptions before sharing. Users can also explore a feed of community-shared gameplay moments, react with emojis, and jump into experiences directly from videos.

Creator tools API-based capabilities for creators Later this year, Roblox plans to introduce API-based capabilities for creators. This will enable them to make their own in-game creation and discovery systems. For instance, creators could feature trending clips/highlights from their gameplay or create leaderboards for the most impressive overtakes in a racing game. The gradual rollout of these features will help test and refine moderation processes, ensuring all content is age-appropriate.

Financial boost Increased developer exchange rate Roblox is also increasing the Developer Exchange (DevEx) rate, giving creators a chance to earn 8.5% more when converting their earned Robux into cash. Now, 100,000 earned Robux will equal $380 instead of $350 when converted to cash. "This is a significant step that reinforces the company's dedication to fostering an economy where more creators can thrive and succeed," Roblox told TechCrunch.

AI advancements New updates for artistic freedom Roblox is introducing a range of new updates aimed at providing artistic freedom, enhanced functionality, and smarter development assistance. These include a way to generate fully functional objects from prompts, starting with select vehicles and weapons categories. The platform is also launching real-time voice chat translation capabilities for English, Spanish, French, and German-speaking players next year.