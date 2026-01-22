Rocket Lab kicks off 2026 with a double satellite launch
Technology
Rocket Lab just pulled off its first mission of 2026, sending two Open Cosmos satellites into orbit from New Zealand.
This marks Rocket Lab's 80th launch to date (as of Jan. 22, 2026) — a solid run for a company focused on making space more accessible.
Why does this matter?
Open Cosmos grabbed new Ka-band spectrum last week, letting them boost their satellite network to meet growing demand for global connectivity.
With Rocket Lab wrapping up 21 missions in 2025 alone, its Electron has become the second most frequently launched US rocket annually, and the company supports customers building telecom constellations, including Open Cosmos's new Ka-band constellation.