Rocket Lab's Neutron rocket hits a snag, launch delayed to 2026

Rocket Lab's big Neutron rocket just ran into trouble—a major tank burst during testing on January 21, a rupture that may further delay Neutron's debut; the mission had already been moved from 2025 to 2026. Thankfully, no one was hurt and the facility is fine, but it's a setback for their plans.

What happened and what's next? The tank ruptured while engineers were stress-testing the carbon-composite structure in Maryland.

Rocket Lab says the test was supposed to push limits (not break things), but now they're building a new tank and moving forward.

Meet Neutron: The specs Neutron stands 43 meters tall with a chunky "Hungry Hippo" fairing.

It can haul up to 13,000kg to low Earth orbit using LOX/methane Archimedes engines—nine on the first stage, one on the second.