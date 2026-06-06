S Krishnan urges India to control AI and biometric systems
India's top IT official, S Krishnan, says it's time to get serious about controlling AI and biometric systems.
He's worried that as these technologies show up everywhere, from factories to farms, they could open the door to data leaks or even industrial spying.
Krishnan also flagged how smart devices (like Internet of Things gadgets) grab loads of data but often don't show where it all goes, so he thinks they should only come from trusted sources.
S Krishnan seeks telecom-style AI-biometric rules
India already has strict rules for telecom gear and CCTV cameras: telecom operators have to source equipment from government-designated trusted sources/products, and CCTV systems must provide transparency on the origin of critical hardware and undergo lab testing.
Now, Krishnan wants those same protections for AI and biometrics, especially since biometric authentication is used in government services.
As he put it, regulating these technologies is key to keeping our digital infrastructure safe.