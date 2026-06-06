S Krishnan urges India to control AI and biometric systems Technology Jun 06, 2026

India's top IT official, S Krishnan, says it's time to get serious about controlling AI and biometric systems.

He's worried that as these technologies show up everywhere, from factories to farms, they could open the door to data leaks or even industrial spying.

Krishnan also flagged how smart devices (like Internet of Things gadgets) grab loads of data but often don't show where it all goes, so he thinks they should only come from trusted sources.