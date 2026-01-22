Sam Altman defends ChatGPT after Musk links it to '9 deaths' Technology Jan 22, 2026

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is standing up for ChatGPT after Elon Musk called it risky, claiming it was linked to nine deaths.

Altman pushed back on X, saying, "Sometimes you complain about ChatGPT being too restrictive, and then in cases like this you claim it's too relaxed."

He pointed out how tough it is to get the balance right.