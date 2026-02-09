Sam Altman responds to Anthropic's Super Bowl ad
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wasn't impressed by Anthropic's Super Bowl ad, which showed a chatbot turning personal advice into an ad for a fake dating site.
The ad ended with, "Ads are coming to AI. But not to Claude."
Altman pushed back, writing, "We would obviously never run ads in the way Anthropic depicts them."
Altman's take on ad
Altman called the ad's message "dishonest," making it clear that ChatGPT wouldn't sneak ads into chats.
On X, he said, "We are not stupid and we know our users would reject that."
He also called Anthropic "authoritarian," warning that relying on just one company is risky.
Who is Sam Altman?
Altman leads OpenAI. His goal? Making sure powerful AI helps everyone—not just a select few.