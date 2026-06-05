Samsung begins One UI 9 testing for Galaxy S25 earlier
Technology
Samsung is reportedly testing One UI 9 (built on Android 17) for the Galaxy S25 series, and this time they're moving faster than usual: the first test build dropped two weeks ahead of Samsung's usual testing timeline.
Looks like quicker updates are on the way!
One UI 9 features, 8.5 rollout
One UI 9 will likely roll out after a broader One UI 8.5 rollout reaches devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Tab S11 series.
Expect cool new features in Samsung Notes, creative tools in Contacts, better accessibility with Text Spotlight, and some AI-powered upgrades.
Beta testing has kicked off for the Galaxy S26 series.