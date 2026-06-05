Samsung begins One UI 9 testing for Galaxy S25 earlier

One UI 9 features, 8.5 rollout

One UI 9 will likely roll out after a broader One UI 8.5 rollout reaches devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Tab S11 series.

Expect cool new features in Samsung Notes, creative tools in Contacts, better accessibility with Text Spotlight, and some AI-powered upgrades.

Beta testing has kicked off for the Galaxy S26 series.