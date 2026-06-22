Samsung signs one of OpenAI's biggest enterprise deals

Versatile tool

Codex can help both technical and non-technical teams

Codex can improve the productivity of developers by helping them write, review, and debug code. It can also help non-technical teams in their day-to-day work. For instance, employees can use Codex to turn ideas into working software, internal tools, websites, and automated workflows. Over five million people now use Codex every week for technical and non-technical workflows across different roles.