Samsung signs one of OpenAI's biggest enterprise deals
What's the story
Samsung Electronics is deploying OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise and Codex to all Samsung Electronics employees in Korea and all employees worldwide in its Device eXperience (DX) division. The move is part of the tech giant's strategy to speed up AI adoption within the company. This marks one of OpenAI's largest enterprise deployments so far.
Productivity enhancement
Codex to be used for non-technical tasks as well
Samsung plans to use ChatGPT and Codex for both technical and non-technical tasks across a wide range of functions. These include software development, marketing, product development, and manufacturing. The company hopes that the deployment will improve employee productivity and problem-solving capabilities. Codex was originally designed for software development but is now being used for other types of work too.
Security features
How ChatGPT Enterprise will help Samsung Electronics
According to OpenAI, ChatGPT Enterprise comes with enterprise-grade capabilities that allow organizations to use AI safely and effectively. These include data protection, user and access management, and security controls. The features let Samsung employees use advanced AI while staying within the company's security policies and governance framework. This way, they can perform a wide range of knowledge-based tasks more efficiently with ChatGPT.
Versatile tool
Codex can help both technical and non-technical teams
Codex can improve the productivity of developers by helping them write, review, and debug code. It can also help non-technical teams in their day-to-day work. For instance, employees can use Codex to turn ideas into working software, internal tools, websites, and automated workflows. Over five million people now use Codex every week for technical and non-technical workflows across different roles.