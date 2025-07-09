Samsung developing 'Auto DeX' as Android Auto competitor
Samsung is working on "Auto DeX," a fresh in-car OS that could step in for Android Auto.
It's designed to give you a smooth, car-friendly interface and works with over 8,500 car models from more than 100 brands—even if your car doesn't have built-in support.
A look at its features
Auto DeX brings a dashboard with easy navigation, music controls, and quick app shortcuts.
You get a central map display and can multitask using Samsung's familiar three-button navigation.
Since Android Auto for phone screens is gone, this could be the flexible upgrade many people have been waiting for.
Expected to launch with One UI 8
With wide compatibility and all the perks of your smartphone, Auto DeX looks set to shake up the in-car tech scene.
It's expected to launch with One UI 8—possibly alongside new Samsung foldables—and builds on Samsung's solid track record with its desktop-style DeX feature.