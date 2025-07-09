Next Article
NASA alerts: Airplane-Sized asteroid approaching Earth
A 61-meter-wide asteroid called 2019 NW5 is making a close flyby of Earth today, zipping past at nearly 59,000km/h.
While it sounds dramatic, NASA has made it clear there's zero risk of it hitting us—so no need to panic.
ISRO is tracking this asteroid
ISRO is closely tracking this flyby and using the moment to highlight why planning for planetary defense matters.
Chairman S Somanath says they're not just watching this asteroid—they're also getting ready for a bigger one (Apophis) coming in 2029, teaming up with NASA and other space agencies to boost tracking and research.