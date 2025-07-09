AI lab aims to "Solve all diseases" with human drug trials

They're using AlphaFold 3, an award-winning AI that can predict how proteins and molecules interact inside our bodies. This lets scientists design new medicines digitally before ever mixing chemicals in a lab. With $600 million in funding and partnerships with big names like Novartis and Eli Lilly, Isomorphic Labs is betting big on this tech.

Questions that need to be answered

While faster drug discovery sounds awesome, there are some tough questions: Who owns AI-made medicines? Will everyone be able to afford them? And if something goes wrong, who's responsible?

As these high-tech drugs move closer to reality, making sure they're safe and accessible will be just as important as the science itself.