Instagram falsely bans users over child abuse violations
Instagram is catching heat after users were wrongly banned for alleged child exploitation, with accounts only restored once the issue made headlines.
Over 27,000 people have signed a petition against Meta's AI moderation, calling out not just the false bans but also a frustrating appeals process.
Many say they lost business and precious memories because of these mistakes.
'I lost precious memories...'
People have been sharing their stories online—David was frustrated by automated replies during his appeal, while Faisal worried about his reputation even after getting his account back.
Salim said ignored appeals hurt his business account. With Meta only offering a brief apology and few details, users are pushing for more transparency and real fixes to the system.