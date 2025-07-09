Android introduces 'System services' settings page

Now you can check if these services are up to date, need installing, or have updates waiting—without jumping into the Play Store. Most updates still happen automatically, but this gives you more say over what's happening on your phone.

How to access 'System services'

The feature is rolling out to devices with Android 6 or higher but is currently only for beta users.

To try it out, head to Settings > Profile > All services tab > Privacy & security > System services.

Heads up: turning off some of these could mess with how your phone works, so tweak carefully!