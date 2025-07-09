Next Article
Google addresses slow Pixel lockscreen bug on Android 16
Pixel owners, you're not imagining it—Android 16 brought some real lockscreen headaches.
Many found their phones slow to wake up, with tap-to-wake and the power button lagging.
Some even had issues with screen brightness and fingerprint unlock acting up.
People tried everything—restarting their phones or booting into Safe Mode—but these fixes were hit-or-miss and never lasted long.
The sluggish lockscreen stuck around for most users, no matter what tricks they tried.
Update fixes the issue
Good news: Google started rolling out an automatic update on July 8, 2025 to tackle these lockscreen problems.
No action needed on your end—just let your phone update, and those annoying delays should finally be gone.