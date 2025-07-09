Tim Cook to oversee Apple's design team
Big change at Apple—CEO Tim Cook is stepping in to guide the design team as COO Jeff Williams gets ready to retire later in 2025.
Williams has handled everything from product design to health projects and global operations.
This shift comes just as Apple is about to roll out its new "Liquid Glass" look for iPhones, iPads, and Macs.
Apple's 'Liquid glass' vision and design integration
The new "Liquid Glass" style promises a sleeker, more transparent feel with smooth real-time visuals—think next-level user experience.
With Cook now directly involved in design decisions, Apple's push for seamless hardware-software integration could potentially get even stronger.
Jeff Willaims's departure and Tim Cook's leadership
Tim Cook has led Apple since 2011, driving big launches and steady growth.
He'll take over from Jeff Williams, who's been COO since 2010 and played a huge role in launching the Apple Watch and shaping the company's supply chain.
Sabih Khan will step up as the new COO later in 2025.