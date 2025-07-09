Grab the Apple Watch SE at 32% discount on Prime Day
Looking for an affordable Apple Watch? The SE (2nd Gen) is now just $169 on Amazon—a solid 32% discount.
Even though it didn't get a refresh with the Series 10 launch in September 2024, it's still Apple's latest entry-level option and covers all the basics for health and fitness tracking, making it a great pick if you're watching your budget.
Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): A budget-friendly smartwatch option
The SE (2nd Gen) offers essentials like an 18-hour battery life and 32GB storage—simple, reliable, and easy to use.
While it skips advanced features like blood oxygen or ECG monitoring found in pricier models, most users won't miss them.
This deal matches earlier sales like the Big Spring Sale but isn't quite as low as last Black Friday's $149.
Still, ZDNET calls it "a smart buy" with a solid 4/5 rating for anyone who wants core smartwatch features without extra fuss.