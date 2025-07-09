Apple's AirPods Pro 2 discounted for Prime Day
Amazon's Prime Day 2025 just dropped AirPods Pro 2 to $149—that's $100 off their usual $249 price, and the lowest these earbuds have ever been.
If you've been eyeing Apple audio gear, this is one of the best deals out there right now.
Premium sound, noise cancelation, and transparency mode
The AirPods Pro 2 pack active noise cancelation, transparency mode, and upgraded sound thanks to new hardware.
You get four ear tip sizes for comfort, water resistance (IPX4), and up to six hours listening per charge (plus 30 more from the case).
Other Apple audio is also on sale—like AirPods Max down to $399 from $549—so it's a great time to grab premium headphones without breaking the bank.
Don't miss this deal
Apple rarely does big discounts, so snagging top-tier wireless earbuds at this price is a win.
With record-low prices across several models, it's a solid chance if you want quality sound on a student budget.