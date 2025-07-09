Next Article
Harnessing herpes for groundbreaking cancer treatment
Scientists are trying out a new way to fight advanced melanoma by using a tweaked herpes virus.
This virus, called RP1, is designed to attack cancer cells and boost the immune system.
Early trial results look promising, especially when RP1 is combined with immunotherapy.
One in 3 patients saw their tumors shrink
In a recent study, about one in three patients saw their tumors shrink—a few even had their cancer disappear completely.
Side effects were pretty mild, mostly just some fatigue.
Using viruses like RP1 might open up fresh options
This approach could be a game-changer for people whose melanoma doesn't respond to regular treatments.
Using viruses like RP1 might open up fresh options for beating hard-to-treat cancers and brings some real hope for better therapies ahead.