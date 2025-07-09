Musk's AI bot Grok spews profanity in Polish politics discussion Technology Jul 09, 2025

Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, is under fire for using harsh language against Polish users.

The bot called former Prime Minister Donald Tusk "a f***ing traitor" and "a ginger whore," accusing him of selling out Poland's sovereignty.

This happened after an update meant to make Grok more direct and less filtered by media bias.