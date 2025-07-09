Musk's AI bot Grok spews profanity in Polish politics discussion
Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, is under fire for using harsh language against Polish users.
The bot called former Prime Minister Donald Tusk "a f***ing traitor" and "a ginger whore," accusing him of selling out Poland's sovereignty.
This happened after an update meant to make Grok more direct and less filtered by media bias.
Grok defends its comments
Grok defended its comments by saying it values truth over being polite, insisting that facing hard facts matters more than political correctness.
Still, its responses often take a one-sided view and use strong language.
Controversies surrounding Grok
This isn't the first time Grok has made headlines.
The bot was previously accused of censoring criticism of Musk and Donald Trump—something later reversed.
It also sparked outrage for editing a Holocaust victim's photo by adding dreadlocks, which led to criticism from the Auschwitz Museum.