Next Article
Zoom unveils standalone app for Meta Quest headsets
Zoom just dropped a standalone app for Meta Quest headsets, making it easier to jump into virtual meetings using customizable Meta Avatars.
Unlike last year's version that needed a subscription, now anyone with a Zoom license can host or join calls on devices like the Meta Quest 3, Quest 3S, Pro, and Quest 2.
You can join as a 3D avatar
With this update, you can show up as an AI avatar in meetings, chat and send messages—all in VR.
Friends on desktop or mobile can join too, so no one's left out.
Plus, select headsets support passthrough mode, letting you see your real surroundings while staying connected virtually.