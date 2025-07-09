Next Article
Amazon secures rights to sell Nintendo Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2 just dropped on Amazon after its record-breaking launch, but it's not as simple as clicking "buy."
Instead, you'll need to register for an invite. If you're picked, Amazon will email you a purchase link that's only good for 22 hours—so keep an eye on your inbox.
Not everyone will get one, and demand is sky-high.
Check stock at Walmart, Best Buy too
This move signals a fresh start between Nintendo and Amazon after some past drama over third-party sellers.
You can also try your luck at Walmart or Best Buy, where occasional restocks pop up.
Basically: if you want the Switch 2 soon, be ready to act fast!