Amazon secures rights to sell Nintendo Switch 2 Technology Jul 09, 2025

The Nintendo Switch 2 just dropped on Amazon after its record-breaking launch, but it's not as simple as clicking "buy."

Instead, you'll need to register for an invite. If you're picked, Amazon will email you a purchase link that's only good for 22 hours—so keep an eye on your inbox.

Not everyone will get one, and demand is sky-high.