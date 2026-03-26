Samsung Galaxy A57, A37 launched in India: Check prices, features
Technology
Samsung has launched its latest mid-range phones, the Galaxy A57 and A37, in India, available from April 10.
These models are aimed at users looking for solid alternatives to Chinese brands and Google Pixel.
Highlights include a new Exynos chipset in the A37 and camera upgrades on both devices.
Both phones get 6 years of Android updates
The Galaxy A57 starts at ₹56,999 (8GB/256GB) and goes up to ₹62,499 (12GB RAM).
It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras with a 50MP main lens, and a big 5,000mAh battery with fast charging.
The Galaxy A37 comes in three variants starting at ₹41,999.
Both phones run One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 and get six years of updates.
Samsung is also offering ₹3,000 cash back and a two-year zero-interest EMI as launch perks.