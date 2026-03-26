Samsung Galaxy A57, A37 launched in India: Check prices, features

Both phones get 6 years of Android updates

The Galaxy A57 starts at ₹56,999 (8GB/256GB) and goes up to ₹62,499 (12GB RAM).

It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras with a 50MP main lens, and a big 5,000mAh battery with fast charging.

The Galaxy A37 comes in three variants starting at ₹41,999.

Both phones run One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 and get six years of updates.

Samsung is also offering ₹3,000 cash back and a two-year zero-interest EMI as launch perks.