Samsung Galaxy F36 5G launched in India: Check specs, prices
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy F36 5G in India, making it a solid pick for anyone looking for a feature-packed phone without breaking the bank.
Sales start July 29 on Flipkart and Samsung's online store.
You get two options: 6GB RAM/128GB storage at ₹17,499 or go bigger with 8GB RAM/256GB storage for ₹18,999.
Massive display, Exynos 1380 chip, and 50MP main camera
You're getting a roomy 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate—great for streaming and gaming.
The Exynos 1380 chip keeps things running fast, and it ships with Android 15 (with updates promised).
For photos, there's a triple rear camera setup featuring a sharp 50MP main sensor.
Plus, you can pick from three colors: Coral Red, Luxe Violet, or Onyx Black.
A solid pick for budget-conscious buyers
If you want solid specs and style without spending too much, the Galaxy F36 5G is definitely worth considering—especially if you love big screens and good cameras at this price point.