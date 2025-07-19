Samsung Galaxy F36 5G launched in India: Check specs, prices Technology Jul 19, 2025

Samsung just dropped the Galaxy F36 5G in India, making it a solid pick for anyone looking for a feature-packed phone without breaking the bank.

Sales start July 29 on Flipkart and Samsung's online store.

You get two options: 6GB RAM/128GB storage at ₹17,499 or go bigger with 8GB RAM/256GB storage for ₹18,999.