India finishes 7th at International Mathematical Olympiad 2025: Details here
India just grabbed 7th place out of 110 countries at the 2025 International Mathematical Olympiad in Australia—one of its top performances since joining in 1989, with the best being 4th place in 2024.
The team, led by Prof. Shanta Laishram, brought home three golds, two silvers, and a bronze, scoring an impressive 193 out of 252.
The squad featured Kanav Talwar, Aarav Gupta, and Adhitya Mangudy (gold), Abel George Mathew and Aadish Jain (silver), and Archit Manas (bronze).
Four members were from Delhi. They earned their spots through a tough national selection run by Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education.
Back-to-back years of multiple golds
This is only the third time India has hit seventh place at IMO—and it's their seventh top-10 finish overall.
With back-to-back years of multiple golds, it's clear Indian students are making waves on the global math stage.