India finishes 7th at International Mathematical Olympiad 2025: Details here Technology Jul 19, 2025

India just grabbed 7th place out of 110 countries at the 2025 International Mathematical Olympiad in Australia—one of its top performances since joining in 1989, with the best being 4th place in 2024.

The team, led by Prof. Shanta Laishram, brought home three golds, two silvers, and a bronze, scoring an impressive 193 out of 252.