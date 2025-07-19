'Are you a real person?': Customers quiz human agents

Call center agents feel the heat

This mix-up isn't rare. Another agent, Seth, hears the same thing from callers almost every week.

Strict scripts and new AI tools make it even harder for customers to tell who's real.

As Lindsey puts it, "I get people who say I sound like a robot or they ask me if I'm a bot."

With AI voice tech booming (expected to hit $50 billion by 2031), it's getting tougher for anyone to know if they're chatting with a person or a machine—changing how we all interact with customer service.