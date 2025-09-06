Next Article
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge leaked renders show major design overhaul
Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge just dropped, giving us a sneak peek at its updated look.
The phone sports a flatter display with super-thin bezels, a centered front camera, and slightly squared-off edges.
All the buttons are on the right side for easy access.
Phone will support Qi2 wireless charging
On the back, there's a big horizontal camera island with two vertical lenses and some empty space—rumored to help hide components and keep the phone slimmer, according to tipster IceUniverse.
The S26 Edge will also support Qi2 wireless charging with magnets built into the back.
Plus, leaks suggest Samsung might shake up its lineup by dropping the base model and possibly the Plus model, offering only Pro, Edge, and Ultra versions.