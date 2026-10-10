Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 256GB Black $949.99 on Amazon
Technology
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra just dropped to $949.99 on Amazon (down from $1,399.99) for the 256-gigabyte black version, making it a pretty sweet deal if you want flagship features without the usual price tag.
S26 Ultra privacy display 200MP camera
What sets the S26 Ultra apart? Its privacy display keeps your screen hidden from prying eyes, and it's the only model in its series with this feature.
You also get a built-in S Pen for notes or doodles, plus upgraded cameras with dual telephoto lenses and a 200MP main sensor for sharp low-light shots.
Even with its big 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, it feels slim in hand and is more comfortable to hold than the S25 Ultra.