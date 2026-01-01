Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra fully revealed in latest leak

Ahead of its official launch, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has been spotted in a leaked video. The footage, shared by OnLeaks on X, shows what appear to be dummy units of the upcoming flagship smartphone. While the devices don't power on—offering no insight into their software or hardware specs—the visual clues hint at some major design changes from last year's model.

Design evolution Design similarities and differences with Galaxy S25 Ultra The overall shape of the Galaxy S26 Ultra is similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with rounded corners. However, a major design change is the new camera module. It resembles the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, with three main lenses sitting on a small raised island above the rest of the phone's back.

Design concerns Potential wobble issue due to camera bump placement Samsung's decision to place the camera bump on the far left side of the device has been criticized for making it wobble when placed on a table. This problem could be exacerbated with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, as it features a bigger camera bump than its predecessor. The increased size is likely due to a thinner chassis that Samsung is said to be designing this year.