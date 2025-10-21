Samsung Galaxy XR headset debuts today: How to watch
Samsung is launching its much-anticipated Galaxy XR mixed reality headset on October 21, 2025.
Announced at the "Worlds Wide Open" event, the XR runs on Google's Android XR platform and uses AI to power immersive experiences, with Gemini AI integration and contextual assistance, according to Samsung.
Specs and features of the Galaxy XR
The Galaxy XR packs dual 4K micro-OLED displays with a super-sharp 4,032 pixels per inch—totaling a whopping 29 million pixels (that's more than Apple's Vision Pro).
Under the hood is Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip, making it up to 20% faster than Meta Quest 3.
Pricing and battery life details
Weighing in at about 545gm, the Galaxy XR offers around two hours of battery life (or more with an external pack).
Early pricing lands between $1,700-$2,800—noticeably less than Apple's $3,499 Vision Pro.
With hand, eye, and voice tracking plus a huge Android XR app ecosystem, Samsung is clearly aiming to take on Apple and Meta in the premium XR space.