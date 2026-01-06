Samsung launches 'Brain Health' to detect early signs of dementia

Samsung has unveiled a new health feature called 'Brain Health,' aimed at detecting early signs of dementia. The innovative tool was showcased at CES 2026 and will leverage data from Samsung wearables and smartphones. This is a decisive move by the tech giant to turn its devices into tools for identifying potential dementia risk, something other consumer tech brands have largely ignored.

Feature details Samsung's VP highlights potential of connected devices At CES 2026, Praveen Raja, Samsung's VP and Head of Digital Health, emphasized the potential of connected devices in identifying early signs of mental illnesses like dementia. He said these devices could detect subtle behavioral changes in users. However, it's important to note that Samsung isn't looking to diagnose users with dementia or other mental illnesses through this feature.

User safety Goal is to ensure early detection and intervention The main aim of the 'Brain Health' feature is to ensure early detection of mental decline, so that users and their families can seek medical help as soon as possible. Samsung also plans to offer personalized exercise and sleep coaching based on data from connected devices. The company hopes these features will help reduce the risk of common chronic diseases among its users.