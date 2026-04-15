Samsung phones and tablets get costlier by up to $280

Samsung has raised the prices of several models in its Galaxy smartphone and tablet range. The hike comes amid a global memory shortage that is driving up the cost of RAM and NAND flash memory used for SSDs. The price increase affects both high-end devices like the Galaxy Z Flip 7, S25 Edge, and mid-range models such as the S25 FE.

Premium models Premium devices see $40-$80 increase Samsung's premium devices have witnessed a price hike of $40-$80, but the base model's price remains unchanged. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 (512GB) now costs $1,299.99, up from its previous price of $1,219.99. Similarly, the Galaxy S25 FE (256GB) has been increased from $709.99 to $749.99 and the Galaxy S25 Edge (512GB) is now priced at $1,299.99 against its earlier cost of $1,219.99.

Tablet range Tablets also affected by price hike The price hike isn't limited to smartphones. Samsung's tablet lineup has also been affected, with the cost of some models rising by as much as $280. The Galaxy Tab S11 (128GB) now costs $899.99 instead of its earlier price of $799.99, while the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (256GB) has seen a jump from $1,199.99 to $1,299.99.

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