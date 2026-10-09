Samsung releases October 2026 security update for Galaxy S26 series
Technology
Samsung just dropped the October 2026 security update for the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra.
If you're in the US or Canada, you can grab it now; it's a 531MB download.
The Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra share the same version number, while the Galaxy S26 Plus has a different one.
Samsung update adds 62 security fixes
This update tackles 62 security fixes from Google and Samsung, helping keep your phone safe from hacks and sneaky system access.
It follows last month's Android 17 rollout, showing Samsung is sticking to its promise of regular updates.
If you've got a Galaxy S25 series phone, hang tight: your turn for the October update is expected next week, possibly worldwide.