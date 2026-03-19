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Samsung working on TriFold sequel after axing first model
The devices may debut in 2027

Samsung working on TriFold sequel after axing first model

By Akash Pandey
Mar 19, 2026
12:50 pm
What's the story

Samsung is reportedly working on a sequel to its Galaxy Z TriFold, as well as a new slideable phone. The news comes from a leaker on Naver, who claims that the tech giant plans to launch these innovative devices within the next couple of years. The upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold sequel would be lighter than its predecessor but may be slightly thicker.

Design changes

Lighter design for the new device

The design changes for the new Galaxy Z TriFold are likely aimed at making it easier to produce. This comes after Samsung discontinued the first-generation model allegedly due in part to its complex design. The company launched the device in Korea last December and in the US this January, but has now decided to discontinue it. The sequel could be unveiled as early as mid-2027.

New innovation

Slideable phone to expand display without an automatic mechanism

Along with the Galaxy Z TriFold sequel, Samsung is also working on a slideable phone. This device would expand its display to some 7-inches without an automatic mechanism. The company showed off a version of this device at MWC and CES 2025 before that. The retail version is expected to be thinner and more stable than the early proof-of-concept model.

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Launch timeline

Slideable and rollable displays yet to see major release

As foldables have become mainstream, slideable and rollable display concepts are yet to see a major release. Samsung's upcoming devices could change that. The slideable phone is expected to launch as soon as late 2027 or sometime in 2028. This would mark a new chapter for the company, which has been at the forefront of foldable technology with its Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series.

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