Samsung working on TriFold sequel after axing first model

Samsung is reportedly working on a sequel to its Galaxy Z TriFold, as well as a new slideable phone. The news comes from a leaker on Naver, who claims that the tech giant plans to launch these innovative devices within the next couple of years. The upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold sequel would be lighter than its predecessor but may be slightly thicker.

Design changes Lighter design for the new device The design changes for the new Galaxy Z TriFold are likely aimed at making it easier to produce. This comes after Samsung discontinued the first-generation model allegedly due in part to its complex design. The company launched the device in Korea last December and in the US this January, but has now decided to discontinue it. The sequel could be unveiled as early as mid-2027.

New innovation Slideable phone to expand display without an automatic mechanism Along with the Galaxy Z TriFold sequel, Samsung is also working on a slideable phone. This device would expand its display to some 7-inches without an automatic mechanism. The company showed off a version of this device at MWC and CES 2025 before that. The retail version is expected to be thinner and more stable than the early proof-of-concept model.

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