Samsung's Gemini-powered eyewear launches on December 10, starting at $395
What's the story
Samsung has unveiled its line of intelligent eyewear, integrating Google's Gemini AI assistant into smart glasses. The new collection will be available in the US and South Korea from December 10, 2026. Pre-orders for this innovative product began on November 12. Developed in partnership with Google, the collection features designs from fashion brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.
Design details
The collection features 30 designs across different frame shapes
The intelligent eyewear collection boasts 30 designs across different frame shapes, colors, and lens options.
Gentle Monster offers modern styles while Warby Parker's collection focuses on classic frames.
Weighing around 41gm, Samsung says the glasses are comfortable enough for all-day wear.
Tech specs
It promises up to 9 hours of battery life
The intelligent eyewear packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform, with 2GB RAM and 64GB storage.
It promises up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge, which can be extended up to 72 hours with the charging case.
The glasses also come with an LED recording indicator and privacy safeguards.
Functionality
The eyewear can capture photos and videos in 3K resolution
The intelligent eyewear also comes with a 12MP HDR camera that can take photos and shoot videos up to 3K resolution at 30fps.
It features two open-ear speakers and four microphones for audio.
The glasses are powered by Google's Gemini assistant, enabling users to interact with their environment using voice commands like asking questions about objects/landmarks or translating restaurant menus.
AI capabilities
Gemini can summarize a meeting whiteboard, read notifications aloud
The intelligent eyewear can also help with daily tasks like capturing a meeting whiteboard and asking Gemini to summarize its contents.
The information is saved directly to Samsung Notes. It can read notifications aloud, summarize updates, and support hands-free calls and message replies.
However, visual information collected through Gemini will not be used for AI model training or advertising purposes.
Market reach
The glasses are compatible with select smartphones
The intelligent eyewear is compatible with select Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Google Pixel 7 series and newer devices, as well as iPhone 13 Pro and later models.
However, this is subject to the required software versions and hardware specifications.
In the US, Warby Parker's intelligent eyewear will start at $395 while Gentle Monster models will cost between $449 and $489.