One UI 8.5 will automatically switch between Wi-Fi, mobile data

Samsung is working on its next major software update, One UI 8.5, and the company plans to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for improved connectivity. The new feature, "Switch to mobile data with AI," will automatically switch between Wi-Fi and cellular data based on user behavior and network conditions. This innovative approach aims to enhance user experience by reducing manual intervention in managing network connections.

AI mechanisms AI mechanisms in One UI 8.5 The "Switch to mobile data with AI" feature will use two main AI mechanisms: Intelligent Link Assessment and Intelligent Network Switch. The former will learn from Wi-Fi link data to intelligently disconnect from Wi-Fi when necessary. Meanwhile, the latter will use the handover history along the user's movement route for decision-making on network switching. These advanced capabilities are expected to make One UI 8.5 more intuitive and efficient in managing connectivity.

User benefits AI for better user experience The use of AI in One UI 8.5 is a strategic move to improve user experience. By leveraging machine learning and user data, Samsung hopes to make its devices smarter at detecting when a Wi-Fi signal is too weak or when users manually disable Wi-Fi to switch to cellular data. This could greatly reduce connectivity issues and improve overall device performance.