Climate change could shrink your paycheck: Study
A new University of Cambridge study says if climate change keeps up, the average person's income worldwide could drop by as much as 24% by the year 2100.
Researchers looked at data from numerous countries and found that this isn't just a distant problem—it could have significant impacts by the end of the century.
Poorer countries will be hit harder
If global temperatures rise steadily, we're looking at a 10-14% dip in global income per person.
In the worst-case scenarios? Losses could reach up to 24%.
Poorer countries would feel it even more, facing losses up to 60% higher than the world average because they're less equipped to handle climate shocks.
Urgent action needed to limit losses
The researchers warn that cutting emissions fast and keeping warming below 1.5°C (like in the Paris Agreement) can really limit these losses.
Adaptation helps, but it won't fully stop incomes from falling if warming continues.
Bottom line: climate change is everyone's problem, and urgent action makes a real difference for our future wallets.