WhatsApp is making it easier to share status updates

WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android app, version 2.25.27.18, which brings some exciting changes to the status update feature. The latest firmware introduces new quick sharing options for status updates, making it easier and faster to share your thoughts with friends and family. The feature is currently available to select beta testers and will be rolled out to more users in the coming weeks.

UI improvements Improved user interface for status updates The new update also brings an improved user interface for status updates. The bottom part of the status updates screen has been revamped, with the overflow menu now only showing options to mute or report a status and view contact info. Users can now close the status screen by swiping down or tapping on a new close button, making navigation more intuitive and flexible.

Sharing options Quick-share buttons for status updates The most notable addition in this update is the new quick-share buttons for status updates. These buttons let users share their status updates directly to Facebook or Instagram, just like how it works on Instagram Stories. Previously, these sharing options were only available through the viewers list, but now they are more visible and accessible at the bottom of the screen.