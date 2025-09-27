YouTube is testing AI hosts to provide commentary on music
What's the story
YouTube Music is testing a new feature that introduces AI hosts to provide relevant stories, fan trivia, and commentary about the music you're listening to. The development comes two years after Spotify's launch of an AI DJ that curates music and provides spoken commentary on tracks and artists. The new feature is part of YouTube's ongoing experiments with conversational AI.
Testing platform
AI hosts being tested through YouTube Labs
The AI hosts are being tested through YouTube Labs, a new hub for AI experiments. The company describes YouTube Labs as "a new initiative dedicated to exploring the potential of AI on YouTube." It is similar to Google Labs, Google's experimental arm that lets users test early-stage AI products and provide feedback.
Accessibility
YouTube Labs open to all users
YouTube Labs is open to all users, not just those with a Premium membership. However, the company has clarified that only a limited number of US-based participants will have access to this experimental program. The move comes as part of YouTube's broader strategy to integrate AI features across its platform for creators and viewers alike.
Policy update
YouTube's stance on inauthentic content
Despite its embrace of AI features, YouTube is also tightening its policies against "inauthentic" content. The platform has updated its policies to restrict creators from monetizing mass-produced videos and other types of repetitive content.