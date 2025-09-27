LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / YouTube is testing AI hosts to provide commentary on music
Summarize
YouTube is testing AI hosts to provide commentary on music
The new feature is part of YouTube's ongoing experiments

YouTube is testing AI hosts to provide commentary on music

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 27, 2025
10:12 am
What's the story

YouTube Music is testing a new feature that introduces AI hosts to provide relevant stories, fan trivia, and commentary about the music you're listening to. The development comes two years after Spotify's launch of an AI DJ that curates music and provides spoken commentary on tracks and artists. The new feature is part of YouTube's ongoing experiments with conversational AI.

Testing platform

AI hosts being tested through YouTube Labs

The AI hosts are being tested through YouTube Labs, a new hub for AI experiments. The company describes YouTube Labs as "a new initiative dedicated to exploring the potential of AI on YouTube." It is similar to Google Labs, Google's experimental arm that lets users test early-stage AI products and provide feedback.

Accessibility

YouTube Labs open to all users

YouTube Labs is open to all users, not just those with a Premium membership. However, the company has clarified that only a limited number of US-based participants will have access to this experimental program. The move comes as part of YouTube's broader strategy to integrate AI features across its platform for creators and viewers alike.

Policy update

YouTube's stance on inauthentic content

Despite its embrace of AI features, YouTube is also tightening its policies against "inauthentic" content. The platform has updated its policies to restrict creators from monetizing mass-produced videos and other types of repetitive content.