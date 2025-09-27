YouTube is testing AI hosts to provide commentary on music

YouTube Music is testing a new feature that introduces AI hosts to provide relevant stories, fan trivia, and commentary about the music you're listening to. The development comes two years after Spotify 's launch of an AI DJ that curates music and provides spoken commentary on tracks and artists. The new feature is part of YouTube's ongoing experiments with conversational AI.

Testing platform AI hosts being tested through YouTube Labs The AI hosts are being tested through YouTube Labs, a new hub for AI experiments. The company describes YouTube Labs as "a new initiative dedicated to exploring the potential of AI on YouTube." It is similar to Google Labs, Google's experimental arm that lets users test early-stage AI products and provide feedback.

Accessibility YouTube Labs open to all users YouTube Labs is open to all users, not just those with a Premium membership. However, the company has clarified that only a limited number of US-based participants will have access to this experimental program. The move comes as part of YouTube's broader strategy to integrate AI features across its platform for creators and viewers alike.