The company was officially incorporated on September 4, 1998

Google turns 27! Celebrates with special Doodle reviving first-ever logo

By Akash Pandey 09:48 am Sep 27, 202509:48 am

What's the story

Google is celebrating its 27th birthday today with a special Doodle that takes users down memory lane. The Doodle features Google's first-ever logo and expresses gratitude to billions of users around the world for their support over the years. While the tech giant was officially incorporated on September 4, 1998, it now observes September 27 as its birthday. This is because September 27 became a symbolic anniversary due to early Doodle use, marking the company's growth over the years.