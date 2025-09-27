Google turns 27! Celebrates with special Doodle reviving first-ever logo
What's the story
Google is celebrating its 27th birthday today with a special Doodle that takes users down memory lane. The Doodle features Google's first-ever logo and expresses gratitude to billions of users around the world for their support over the years. While the tech giant was officially incorporated on September 4, 1998, it now observes September 27 as its birthday. This is because September 27 became a symbolic anniversary due to early Doodle use, marking the company's growth over the years.
Evolution
From a research project to global technology powerhouse
Founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in Menlo Park, California, Google started as a research project at Stanford University. The goal was to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. From those early search algorithms, Google has evolved into a global technology powerhouse under parent company Alphabet Inc., with businesses ranging from cloud computing to online advertising, YouTube, Android consumer electronics, and artificial intelligence (AI).
Cultural impact
Evolution of doodles and this year's special birthday doodle
Google's Doodles have become a cultural phenomenon over the years. The first-ever Doodle was posted in 1998 when the founders placed a stick figure logo to mark the Burning Man festival. Since then, these doodles have evolved into animations, interactive games, and regional artworks celebrating milestones, scientists, artists, and global events. This year's special birthday Doodle takes users back in time with Google's first logo while expressing gratitude for their continued support throughout its journey.