This comes after months of negotiations with regulators

Meta is bringing its ad-free subscription model to UK

By Akash Pandey 05:50 pm Sep 26, 202505:50 pm

What's the story

Meta is bringing its "pay or consent" advertising model to the UK, following months of negotiations with regulators. The new policy will give Instagram and Facebook users a choice between personalized ads or paying for an ad-free experience. This model is all-or-nothing, meaning users have to subscribe for all their accounts in the Meta Accounts Center or none at all. Each additional account garners another fee.