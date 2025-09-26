LOADING...
Meta is bringing its ad-free subscription model to UK
This comes after months of negotiations with regulators

By Akash Pandey
Sep 26, 2025
05:50 pm
What's the story

Meta is bringing its "pay or consent" advertising model to the UK, following months of negotiations with regulators. The new policy will give Instagram and Facebook users a choice between personalized ads or paying for an ad-free experience. This model is all-or-nothing, meaning users have to subscribe for all their accounts in the Meta Accounts Center or none at all. Each additional account garners another fee.

Cost

Subscription costs vary based on platform

The subscription costs differ based on the platform used. For web users, the subscription starts at £2.99/month ($4). However, Android and iOS users have to pay a higher fee of £3.99/month ($5.33) due to the platform fees that Apple and Google charge. A discounted fee of £2/month on the web or £3/month on iOS and Android will be automatically charged for each additional account in a user's Account Center.

Regulatory challenges

Fees were much higher in Europe

Meta had to withdraw a similar model in Europe after regulators criticized the "binary choice" it offered. The company warned users they would have a "materially worse" experience as a result of this. Notably, the fees were much higher than those in the UK, starting at €9.99/month ($11.67) for web purchases and €12.99/month ($15.17) for purchases through Google's or Apple's app stores.