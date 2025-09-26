Gemini 2.5 flash image model now available in Firefly

How to access the new model

Nano Banana brings sharper, more consistent image results.

To use it, you'll need the Adobe Firefly Standard plan (₹797.68/month for 2,000 credits), which also unlocks extras like video and audio translation.

Plus, you can tap into Nano Banana not just in Firefly, but across Photoshop's Generative Fill, Firefly Boards, and Adobe Express—making it easier to get creative wherever you work.