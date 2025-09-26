Next Article
Gemini 2.5 flash image model now available in Firefly
Technology
Adobe's Firefly app just got an upgrade with the new Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, also known as Nano Banana.
This AI tool lets you generate images that stay true to your characters and makes it easy to tweak parts of your design without messing up the whole vibe.
How to access the new model
Nano Banana brings sharper, more consistent image results.
To use it, you'll need the Adobe Firefly Standard plan (₹797.68/month for 2,000 credits), which also unlocks extras like video and audio translation.
Plus, you can tap into Nano Banana not just in Firefly, but across Photoshop's Generative Fill, Firefly Boards, and Adobe Express—making it easier to get creative wherever you work.