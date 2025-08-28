Samsung 'Galaxy Event' set for September 4: What to expect
What's the story
Samsung has officially announced a "Galaxy Event" on September 4. The livestream will start at 5:30am ET (3:00pm IST) on the company's YouTube channel and website. The event will showcase a range of products, including the new Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and premium AI tablets. This comes just days before Apple's iPhone 17 series launch on September 9.
Anticipated launch
Galaxy S25 FE to be star of the show
The star of the show is likely to be the Galaxy S25 FE, a more affordable version of Samsung's flagship series. The device was recently "prematurely" listed online by MediaMarkt in Portugal, revealing some key specifications. These include a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.
Hardware details
Device to feature Exynos 2400 processor
The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2400 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It could sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. A 12MP front-facing camera is also likely to make an appearance on the device.
Additional specs
Other likely features of Galaxy S25 FE
The Galaxy S25 FE is likely to pack a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support. It will measure 161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4mm and weigh around 190g. Samsung is also said to be bundling AI-driven features such as Gemini Live with the Galaxy S25 FE, further enhancing its appeal in the market.