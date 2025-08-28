Samsung 'Galaxy Event' set for September 4: What to expect

Samsung has officially announced a "Galaxy Event" on September 4. The livestream will start at 5:30am ET (3:00pm IST) on the company's YouTube channel and website. The event will showcase a range of products, including the new Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and premium AI tablets. This comes just days before Apple's iPhone 17 series launch on September 9.

Anticipated launch Galaxy S25 FE to be star of the show The star of the show is likely to be the Galaxy S25 FE, a more affordable version of Samsung's flagship series. The device was recently "prematurely" listed online by MediaMarkt in Portugal, revealing some key specifications. These include a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

Hardware details Device to feature Exynos 2400 processor The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2400 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It could sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. A 12MP front-facing camera is also likely to make an appearance on the device.