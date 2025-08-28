Next Article
Google's NotebookLM now offers video, audio summaries in 80+ languages
Google just rolled out a big update to NotebookLM, its AI note-taking tool.
Now, you can get video and audio summaries in over 80 languages—so whether you're summarizing dense technical or academic material, NotebookLM turns complex info into easy-to-follow stories or detailed audio recaps.
Making knowledge accessible to all
This upgrade is all about breaking language barriers.
Students, researchers, and even parents from places like India, Brazil, and Turkey can now study and collaborate more easily in their own language.
It's a step toward making learning more inclusive—no matter where you're from or what language you speak.