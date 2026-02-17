Samsung teases S26 Ultra with AI display blocking prying eyes

Samsung is all set to unveil its latest Galaxy S26 series on February 25. Among the new features, the "Privacy Display" on the Galaxy S26 Ultra has been generating a lot of buzz. The tech giant recently released an advertisement that gives us a glimpse of how this innovative feature will work in real-world scenarios.

Functionality What is the 'Privacy Display?' The "Privacy Display" is a native display technology designed to shield content from prying eyes. It works like a regular privacy screen protector, allowing users to see everything clearly while making details invisible for those looking at an angle. Early teasers and leaks suggest that this won't be an all-or-nothing feature, giving users the option to hide specific parts of the display such as notifications.

Real-world application 'Privacy Display' has real life use Samsung's latest advertisement features a woman reading an adult novel on public transport, with other passengers looking over her shoulder. The clip shows a quick flick of a "Zero-peeking privacy" toggle, which blacks out the content for onlookers. This real-world scenario highlights how the "Privacy Display" can be used to protect sensitive information from curious eyes in public spaces.

