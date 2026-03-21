Samsung Galaxy S26 series to support Apple's AirDrop

Samsung has confirmed that its Galaxy S26 series will support Apple 's AirDrop file-sharing feature. The announcement was made by Choi Won-jun, President and COO of Samsung's mobile division, at a press event in Japan. He said that the feature will be rolled out through software updates, allowing users to share files directly with iPhones using Samsung's Quick Share feature.

Expansion plans Other Galaxy devices to get AirDrop support The rollout of AirDrop support will be phased, starting with the Galaxy S26 series. Other Galaxy devices will also get the feature, but a timeline for this is yet to be announced. This move is expected to enhance cross-platform compatibility and make file transfers between Android and Apple devices easier.

Feature compatibility How AirDrop will work on Galaxy devices Previous leaks have indicated that the AirDrop support will work with iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Users will have to enable AirDrop visibility on their Apple devices for the feature to work. However, it is worth noting that Galaxy phones may temporarily disconnect from Wi-Fi while transferring files using this feature.

Advertisement