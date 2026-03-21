Samsung Galaxy S26 series to support Apple's AirDrop
What's the story
Samsung has confirmed that its Galaxy S26 series will support Apple's AirDrop file-sharing feature. The announcement was made by Choi Won-jun, President and COO of Samsung's mobile division, at a press event in Japan. He said that the feature will be rolled out through software updates, allowing users to share files directly with iPhones using Samsung's Quick Share feature.
Expansion plans
Other Galaxy devices to get AirDrop support
The rollout of AirDrop support will be phased, starting with the Galaxy S26 series. Other Galaxy devices will also get the feature, but a timeline for this is yet to be announced. This move is expected to enhance cross-platform compatibility and make file transfers between Android and Apple devices easier.
Feature compatibility
How AirDrop will work on Galaxy devices
Previous leaks have indicated that the AirDrop support will work with iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Users will have to enable AirDrop visibility on their Apple devices for the feature to work. However, it is worth noting that Galaxy phones may temporarily disconnect from Wi-Fi while transferring files using this feature.
User transition
Samsung's move to attract iPhone users
Samsung's decision to add AirDrop support is aimed at easing the transition for users considering switching from iPhone to Galaxy. The company has also been promoting its Smart Switch tool, which lets users transfer apps, photos, and other data from an iPhone to a Galaxy device. This feature will likely be extended beyond the Galaxy S26 series in future software updates like One UI 9.